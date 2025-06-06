President John Dramani Mahama generated a social media buzz after a video of him lying on a student's mattress surfaced online.

The President was touring a school when he briefly reclined on a bed in what seemed like an exhibition room.

The video, widely circulated on social media, shows Mr Mahama settling carefully on the neatly made bed, surrounded by school officials, journalists, and students. He quickly got out of bed, beaming with a smile.

According to those present, the President was reportedly testing the comfort of the mattress, perhaps showing empathy for students’ living conditions.

Watch the video of the President lying on the student's mattress below:

Source: YEN.com.gh