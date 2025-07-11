Sad Scenes At Ablekuma North, Joy News Reporter Cries After Being Assualted, Colleague Consoles Her
- A video of a Joy News reporter being assaulted at a polling station in Ablekuma North has gone viral
- The unidentified reporter was heard crying after she was slapped and had to be consoled by her colleague
- Social media users have expressed unhappiness over what transpired at the scene
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
What was meant to be a peaceful election in the Ablekuma North constituency has seen pockets of violence at some polling stations.
One such polling centre was the Odorkor Polling Station, where unidentified individuals assaulted a female Joy News reporter.
The incident unfolded when Jacqueline Ansomah Yeboah, a Joy News reporter, covering the ongoing election, shouted in disbelief after hearing that a young woman had been slapped.
As she approached the scene, she realised the assaulted person was her colleague.
The assaulted reporter was then heard crying, a reaction that touched onlookers, many of whom consoled her and urged her to stop crying.
Watch the video below:
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.