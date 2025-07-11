A video of a Joy News reporter being assaulted at a polling station in Ablekuma North has gone viral

The unidentified reporter was heard crying after she was slapped and had to be consoled by her colleague

Social media users have expressed unhappiness over what transpired at the scene

What was meant to be a peaceful election in the Ablekuma North constituency has seen pockets of violence at some polling stations.

One such polling centre was the Odorkor Polling Station, where unidentified individuals assaulted a female Joy News reporter.

A female reporter of Joy News gets assaulted at Ablekuma North. Photo credit: @onuaonline/TikTok

Source: UGC

The incident unfolded when Jacqueline Ansomah Yeboah, a Joy News reporter, covering the ongoing election, shouted in disbelief after hearing that a young woman had been slapped.

As she approached the scene, she realised the assaulted person was her colleague.

The assaulted reporter was then heard crying, a reaction that touched onlookers, many of whom consoled her and urged her to stop crying.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh