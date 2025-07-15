A young lady, Siphaphile, allegedly became paralysed after suffering emotional trauma from a breakup

She recounted in a trending TikTok video how the purported heartbreak left her physically and emotionally drained

Medical personnel ostensibly attributed her partial paralysis to extreme stress, sparking reactions and similar confessions online

A young Ghanaian lady has narrated how her health was allegedly negatively impacted after her boyfriend broke up with her.

A young lady claims she suffered from partial paralysis due to emotional trauma after an ex-boyfriend broke up with her.

Source: TikTok

In a video shared on TikTok, the young lady opened up on the lowest point after her alleged breakup.

In the video, the lady, identified as Siphaphile, claimed she was doing fine until she woke up one day while partially paralysed. She attributed the condition to the unexpected heartbreak from her boyfriend.

According to her, this mysterious lover drained her emotionally, which in turn affected her health.

She could be seen completely drained and crying uncontrollably.

Her relatives could be seen comforting her as she clutched the hand of a person wearing a medical practitioner's attire.

Lady allegedly diagnosed with paralysis after breakup

The video shows the person appearing to be a medical professional monitoring her medical condition. Information that could not be immediately verified suggested that the lady woke up paralysed in some parts of her body.

The young lady allegedly suffered paralysis in some parts of her body. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

She also claimed that medical professionals told her that the purported partial paralysis was as a result of stress.

Research done by YEN.com.gh indicates that heartbreak alone does not cause paralysis. However in rare scenarios psychological and physiological conditions such as emotional trauma can cause symptoms that appear to mirror paralysis.

A traumatic event like a breakup can trigger a temporary heart condition called broken heart syndrome, or takotsubo cardiomyopathy.

This condition can cause symptoms similar to a heart attack, including chest pain and shortness of breath, and in some cases, can temporarily paralyse the heart's left ventricle.

Additionally, intense emotional trauma can trigger a "freeze" response in the nervous system, causing temporary immobility.

At the time of filing this report, the young lady had not opened up about what caused the alleged breakup with her boyfriend.

YEN.com.gh could not independently verify the young lady's claims.

The video was captioned:

"We listen, we don't judge."

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to lady's heartbreak claim

YEN.com.gh spotted some interesting reactions from the video in the comments section. Here are some of the comments below.

Kaydee Matshabalala commented:

"This trend must be accompanied by the guy's pic so that we stay away. 😭"

Kay.Dee wrote:

"Singleness is not a punishable offence, guys. It is okay to be single!!!!"

Zintle_N asked:

"What the hell did he do to you?👀"

Limerence❣️❣️ wrote:

"I see your situation my sister but the way that paramedic held u.😌"

N Dorean Mashele wrote:

"I’m laughing because the same thing happened to me and I was rescued by my neighbour. Woke up in an ambulance. 😅😅😅"

Ayagold commented:

"We need to have a ladies convention right now! You guys love these men. Too much."

Ntokomalo_mafungwase wrote:

"I was so depressed to the point that I could barely eat and that resulted in me not getting my period for a few months and I got DVT (blood clots in my leg) I haven't been in a relationship in 3 years."

