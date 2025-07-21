A prison officer has opened up about his rare encounter with embattled Ghanaian televangelist, Patricia Asiedua

A Ghanaian prison officer has opened up about his encounter with embattled televangelist, Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Agradaa.

In a video, he stated that he saw Agradaa at the Nsawam Female Prison during his working hours. The Officer, @believe_theboy, who shared his encounter with Mama Pat on his TikTok page, said he was overwhelmed by her beauty.

"I saw Agradaa today at Nsawam during duty hours. She be beautiful oo," the prison officer said in his video.

He also assured the public of her safety, promising Ghanaians to take good care of her while she serves her 15-year prison sentence at the Nsawam Female Prisons.

Why is Agradaa in jail?

Evangelist Mama Pat, formerly Nana Agradaa, has been jailed for defrauding her church members and engaging in charlatanic advertisements.

Her sentence follows a 2022 incident where she organised an All-night service and promised to double the money of attendees.

Her words compelled Ghanaians from all over the country to assemble at her church, with huge sums of money, and other valuables, including gold, hoping to receive double of it.

However, they were deceived. Agradaa took their money and dismissed the service. She later explained that she did not force anyone to give them their money.

Rather, she organised a fundraiser during the service and asked the congregants to support with their money, which they willingly did.

Crime Check Foundation boss says Agradaa is not in prison

Ghanaians grew curious about the whereabouts of Nana Agradaa after the Executive Director for the Crime Check Foundation unveiled that she was not in prison days after her sentencing.

He stated that his checks with the Nsawam prison confirmed that Agradaa had not been integrated among the other prisoners.

Ibrahim Kwarteng explained that since Agradaa was sentenced in the evening, on a day before a holiday, the prison service could not complete all administrative processes regarding her sentencing, making it impossible for her to commence her sentencing.

However, Mr Kwarteng later confirmed that the processes were complete and Agradaa had successfully joined her fellow inmates.

Prison officer's claim about seeing Agradaa triggers reactions

Netizens who saw the video of the prison officer speaking about his encounter with Nana Agradaa were delighted. Many in the comments section pleaded with him to take good care of her, while others begged him to share a video of Mama Pat in prison.

@Naa Adjeley Sweetness wrote:

"Video her let me see her beauty."

@CHUBBY REFORMER wrote:

"Eeiii dear I beg don’t put yourself in trouble oooo."

@Nayazz Blakk wrote:

"Please, how much tip do you want me to give you in order for you to take very good care of her for me?"

@Judy wrote:

"Bro please protect her for me ooo."

@Naa Densua wrote:

"You don’t want your job again Abi ??"

@Ama Esieduwaa wrote:

"Awww, please don't treat her bad wai."

@BrainForRent wrote:

"Noko bribe going to happen soon."

Nana Agradaa launches appeal against her sentencing

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Agradaa, the leader of the Heaven Way Church, filed an appeal at the Amasaman High Court against her 15-year jail sentence.

Agradaa was jailed on July 3, 2025, after being found guilty of defrauding church members through false claims of money doubling.

Social media users shared mixed reactions, with some mocking the “hard labour” sentence while others questioned whether her appeal would succeed.

