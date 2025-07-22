Popular Ghanaian preacher Fire Oja has nabbed a Ghanaian woman who made some serious but false allegations against him

In a video, the popular preacher claimed the lady hurled unsavoury words at him during one of his TikTok Live sessions

Netizens who saw the video of the preacher's encounter with the lady expressed mixed reactions in the comments section, with some calling for mercy

A Ghanaian woman has landed in trouble after disrespecting popular Ghanaian preacher, Fire Oja. The lady reportedly went on his TikTok Live and hurled unsavoury words at him.

Narrating his ordeal, Fire Oja explained in a video that he was recently engaging his followers on a TikTok Live session when he suddenly spotted the lady's unpleasant remarks about him.

The young woman allegedly stated that the renowned pastor was not using the spirit of God for his ministry. Rather, he sought the help of evil altars to do the work of God.

Fire Oja allowed her to clarify her claims and prove her words, but she failed to do so and hurled more insults at him, thinking that she would never be traced.

Unfortunately, Fire Oja was able to trace her home address and confronted her during his visit to her house.

Fire Oja threatened to take the lady to the police station if she failed to provide evidence to back the claims she made.

The lady went on her knees to plead for mercy, stating that her remarks were false. She retracted her statements and begged Fire Oja to temper justice with mercy.

After a while of hesitation, the famous Ghanaian preacher forgave her and made peace with her. He gave her some money and also some advice.

The lady, after receiving the money, thanked Fire Oja and promised to be of good behaviour going forward.

Watch the video of Fire Oja's encounter with the woman who hurled insults at him below:

