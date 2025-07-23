A popular Ghanaian pastor, Prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah, has opened up on Thomas Partey's recent legal woes.

In a video, the popular preacher, who stated that Partey's recent issue is spiritual, offered some advice on how the famous Ghanaian player can deal with the situation.

Popular preacher shares spiritual advice on how Thomas Partry can escape his recent legal woes. Image source: Prophet Telvin Sowah

Source: TikTok

"I once prophesied on Partey's issue, and if he wants it solved, he should listen to me and pay homage to those who helped him get where he is," the preacher said.

Thomas Partey charged with sexual cases

Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has been formally charged with multiple serious offences, including five counts of forced coitus and one count of sexual assault, according to an official statement from the Metropolitan Police.

Prophet Telvin, during his interaction with Accra FM, unveiled the root cause of Partey's woes. He stated that the development was spiritual and needed immediate action.

He advised Partey to pay homage to persons who played an instrumental role in the success of his football career. The famous preacher noted that the storm currently brewing in Partey's life will soon subside after he makes the move.

Thomas Partey's charges stem from incidents said to have occurred between 2021 and 2022. Authorities confirmed that the accusations involve three separate women.

Two of the forced coitus charges relate to one individual, while three others involve a second woman. The sexual assault allegation concerns a third person.

The investigation began in February 2022, when a report of forced coitus was first filed with the police.

Following months of inquiries, detectives submitted a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which has now led to formal charges.

When will Partey appear before the court? Partey, who is currently residing in Hertfordshire, has received a formal charge and court summons.

According to the Sun, he is expected to appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on August 5 to answer the charges.

Prophet speaks on Partey's legal woes

In a video, the popular preacher stated that Partey's recent legal woes are temporary. He stated that if Partey heeds his advice and mends or broken relationships, especially with people who helped him build a successful football career, his troubles will come to an end.

Watch the video of Prophet Telvin speaking on Partey's recent legal woes from 9:49 onwards:

Netizens react to Prophet Telvin's remarks

Netizens who saw the video of Prophet Telvin's prophecy expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. While some praised the preacher, others urged Thomas Partey to heed his advise.

@asonabaosei9914 wrote:

"One thing I love about him is his word "absolutely "😂😂😂prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah, you're too much❤❤❤."

@victoriaattoh5773 wrote:

"Happy birthday, my Handsome Prophet Telvin. 🎉🎉 Soar Higher and Higher. I believe in you and your God Almighty."

@Ananeboakye5842 wrote:

"This man is a gift from God to Ghana. We should cherish and adore him. I pray God's anointing will continue to be upon him."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh