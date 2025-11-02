Photos from the wedding of Emmanuel Kwame Sarpong, popularly known as Olele Salvador, and Hannah Kufuor, granddaughter of former President John Kufuor, have been made public.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The couple got married in a private ceremony on October 18, 2025.

Photos from the wedding of Emmanuel Kwame Sarpong and Hannah Kufuor are now public

Source: Instagram

Olele Salvador confirmed the marriage by sharing videos and photos from both the traditional and white wedding ceremonies on his Instagram page.

The traditional wedding featured beautiful kente outfits that paid homage to their heritage, while the white wedding exuded a modern and elegant touch.

The photos have also been shared by J.A.K.N photos.

The photos can be viewed here:

Who is Hannah Kufuor?

Hannah Kufuor is a 26-year-old UK trained Executive Assistant who is the granddaughter of the second President of Ghana’s 4th Republic, John Agyekum Kufuor.

She was born to Ghanaian actor and pastor Edward Kufuor.

Hannah reportedly attended the SOS-Hermann Gmeiner International College (HGIC) school in Tema, before proceeding to study for a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in English at the Queen Mary University of London.

She received her Postgraduate Diploma in Law (PDGL) at the University of Law in Guildford, England.

Olele Salvador is a prominent Ghanaian entertainment and pop culture journalist, known for his work on 3Music TV and on his popular Twitter account.

Below is a TikTok post of Olele Salvador hosting his show Culture Daily on 3Music TV.

Reactions to Hannah Kufuor marrying Olele Salvador

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the news of Hannah Kufuor and Olele Salvador getting married.

Naa Shormey Nortey said:

"Even the richest ones are doing simple and secret wedding but the yaa nom di33."

Kodua Tweneboa wrote:

"No wonder Olele is no more making noise on X."

DeLightBringer Kiko ☀️ commented:

"Ah, mystery solved! Man went offline and came back with a whole First Family connection 😄. Congratulations to Mr. & Mrs. Sarpong."

Hannah Kufuor is a graduate of the Queen Mary University of London and the University of Law in Guildford, England. Image credit: HannahKufuor

Source: Facebook

Shatta Wale slams Olele Salvador

Previously, YEN.com.gh reportedly that musician Shatta Wale had slammed Olele Salvador over comments he made about a viral video he shared.

The dancehall star, known for his comedic instincts, stirred reactions on TikTok after posting a video covered in make-up interacting with his fans.

The pop culture journalist shared a disapproving comment in reaction to the video, angering the 'dancehall king', who blasted him in a viral response.

Source: YEN.com.gh