A Ghanaian man living in Denmark was allegedly found dead in his garage a few days after he learnt that all four children with his wife were not his biological kids.

The late Benjamin Offei, until his demise, had been married to his wife for nine years. They had been in a relationship for 10 years before they got married.

A Ghanaian man living in Denmark was found dead in his garage, after he learnt all four children were not his. Photo credit: Getty Images

In a Facebook post, Bmm Swerdna alleged that his friend took his life in his garage in Copenhagen.

A few days before Bmm Swerdna shared the news of his Benjamin Offei's demise, he wrote on Facebook that his close friend called him from Copenhagen after he discovered that he was not the biological father of all four children he was raising.

Bmm Swerdna stated that his friend wept while telling him what he had discovered.

"A close friend called me from Copenhagen, he was weeping on the phone like a baby, he tried to speak, then told me he just found out all four children are not his children through a DNA test, married for 9 years."

It is not known whether the deceased was living with his wife in Copenhagen and what led to the DNA.

Netizens mourn dead man in Copenhagen

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by Bmm Swerdna on Facebook. Read them below:

Kuburah Diamonds said:

"I am a woman, and I love to fight for women’s rights and speak against it when women are at a disadvantage, but you see this, giving a child or children who don’t belong to a man to him under clear love lies, love pretence, love manipulation and some supposed marriage, no wayyyy at all. Save the kids the trauma and save us from losing men in this manner."

Mensah Okocha Jnr wrote:

"Cold world 🥶."

Mawumenyo Kulioh Kulewosi said:

"What is the name of that woman again?"

Efo Kwabena Osika Sosu-Mensah wrote:

"Hmmmm, wicked ladies."

Efya Sandra said:

"4 is too much…Aaahba. RIP to the man, hmmmm."

Fahad Osman Sessay wrote:

"What drives men to take risks? I have now come to accept that polygamy may be a viable solution to the issues men face in marital relationships... if one option doesn't work out, at least the other would provide an alternative."

Owura Kwaku Manu Adu-Gyamfi said:

"Damnnnnnnnnnn. Never kill yourself because of a woman. The reason to have more than one wife."

Ganati Gh Mensah wrote:

"Mese eiiii. All four children, wow, but this thing seriously needs to be addressed."

Dickson Kofi Elikplim said:

"She has finished him!!!"

Edmund Kodjie wrote:

"I have said times without number that relationships and marriages in Africa nowadays have unfortunately turned into a fraudulent scamming business. Most ladies in Africa were raised in poverty, so everyone has positioned themselves for transactional marriage or relationships, but never mutual tenderness, love and care. The last time I checked the statistics for divorce rates in Africa, it has gone through the roof. With the trend now, I will advise every man in Africa to be very cautious when approaching any lady for marriage or a relationship because it isn't worth it."

Kofi Owusu Nkansah said:

"Oh boss you didn't try. Didn't you see how Odartey got a correct woman and has his own kids now? Aww."

