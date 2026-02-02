The Kristo Asafo Church has officially released the funeral date for its founder, Apostle Kwadwo Safo, drawing nationwide attention and anticipation

The Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana has officially announced the funeral date for its founder, Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, sparking widespread interest across the country.

Kristo Asafo church releases date for the funeral of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.

News of the arrangements has quickly gained attention, reflecting the deep impact the revered preacher and innovator had on Ghanaian society.

Confirming the details, Francis Ntow, General Secretary of the Ashaiman branch of the church, shared that the late Apostle will be laid to rest on March 26, 2026, at Mputa in the Central Region.

According to him, preparations are already underway at the burial site, with elaborate decorative works being put in place.

“The burial will take place at Mputa on March 26, 2026,” he shared.

As plans unfold, the atmosphere surrounding the final farewell continues to build, with many eager to witness a burial befitting a man widely described as a national icon.

Reports indicate that the funeral rites will span three days across three regions in Ghana, allowing followers, admirers, and the general public ample opportunity to pay their respects. Church officials say the programme has been carefully structured to reflect the Apostle’s lifelong commitment to faith, innovation, and national development.

The burial site itself has drawn attention, with ongoing preparations described as both symbolic and forward-looking, mirroring the late Apostle’s passion for blending spirituality with science and technology.

Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka passed away on September 11, 2025, at the age of 77, following a short illness.

Over the decades, he distinguished himself not only as the founder of Kristo Asafo Church and the Kantanka Group of Companies but also as a preacher, inventor, physicist, chemist, biologist, agriculturalist, and philanthropist.

Former President Nana Akufo-Addo shares a touching tribute to the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.

Akufo-Addo eulogises Apostle Kwadwo SafoKantanka

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the former President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, was spotted at the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's residence on September 12, 2025, to commiserate with the bereaved family.

Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, the founder of Kristo Asafo Mission and Kantanka Automobile, died peacefully in his sleep on September 11, 2025, as confirmed by his family.

The president and his entourage, comprising Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin and former Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Opare, were welcomed with cheers as they arrived at the late Kantanka's home.

