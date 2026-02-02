The Kristo Asafo Church has unveiled full details of the funeral for Ghanaian icon, Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka

The late Apostle will be laid to rest at Mputa, his manufacturing grounds, in a ceremony honouring his legacy and lifelong contributions to Ghana

The funeral will take place across three regions, Central, Greater Accra, and Ashanti, with staggered dates already sparking widespread reactions online

The Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana has announced the official dates and plans for the burial of its founder, Apostle Kwodwo Safo Kantanka.

Francis Ntow, Branch Organiser of the Ashaiman branch, confirmed the arrangements, stating;

“The late Apostle will be laid to rest at his manufacturing grounds in Mputa, Central Region, where he showcased his innovative machinery and contributions to industry.”

The funeral ceremonies will span three regions of Ghana, allowing followers from different areas to pay their respects:

Central Region: March 26, 2026 – Burial at Mputa

Greater Accra: March 29, 2026 – Independence Square

Ashanti Region: April 5, 2026

Preparations for the Mputa site are already underway, with decorative touches and arrangements being finalised for the main burial day, drawing attention across social media and news outlets.

About Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka and church

Apostle Kwodwo Safo Kantanka, who passed on September 11, 2025, at the age of 77, established himself as a revered preacher, inventor, innovator, physicist, chemist, biologist, agriculturalist, and philanthropist.

His remarkable life and work left a lasting imprint on both faith and industry in Ghana. Reports indicate he died following a short illness, leaving behind a legacy celebrated nationwide.

Kristo Asafo Mission, which began as a small prayer group in 1969, was officially established as a church on February 3, 1971, by Apostle Emeritus Prof. Kwadwo Safo in Accra.

The church is widely recognised for blending African culture with Christian teachings, while also investing in agriculture, manufacturing, and industry.

Beyond spiritual guidance, the church trains members and non-members in diverse trades such as carpentry, welding, and mechanics, reflecting Apostle Safo’s commitment to education, innovation, and community development.

As news of the funeral spread, Ghanaians have expressed admiration for the late Apostle’s contributions, with many noting how the planned multi-region ceremonies allow his influence to be felt across the nation.

Adwoa Safo drops statement about her late dad

Ghanaian politician Sarah Adwoa Safo has released a press statement to confirm the passing of her father on social media.

She highlighted that Dr Kwadwo Safo Kantanka passed away on Thursday, September 11, 2025.

Read the press statement below:

"With profound sorrow and deepest grief, the Safo Family and the Kristo Asafo Church announces the peaceful passing of Ghana’s beloved man of God, the greatest technological icon, philanthropist, agriculturalist and industrialist popularly referred to as “Kantanka, the African Star”.

"Our dearest Father passed away peacefully on Thursday 11th September, 2025. Romans 14:8 states; “For if we live, we live to the Lord and if we die, we die to the Lord”.

"Apostle Safo was a true genius, the beacon of hope for many, a father to the fatherless. Ghana has indeed lost a galant son and a true legend."

"His unique persona was shaped by his life struggles, dreams, resilience, courage, determination and dedication to His calling and conviction."

"During this time of grief, we humbly request that the general public respects the privacy of the family and loved ones."

"The burial and funeral arrangements shall be duly communicated in the coming days. Signed. Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo (Esq)"

