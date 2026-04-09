Ghana has been following the remarkable journey of Mivheal Teye Tetteh, a young scholar who has now achieved another major academic milestone abroad.

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UCC 2019 valedictorian Michael Tetteh achieves major milestone abroad

Source: UGC

Mivheal, who hails from a humble home in Ghana, once sold banku to support himself.

Despite these early challenges, he has consistently demonstrated excellence and determination.

Throughout his journey, he has always acknowledged the unwavering support of his brother, Benjamin Kwame Tetteh, who has been a constant source of encouragement.

Mivheal Teye Tetteh Academic excellence in Ghana

Long before his journey to the United States, Mivheal often known as TT earned his mark in Ghana. At West Africa Senior High School, he received multiple awards, including the Best Student in Literature.

He later pursued tertiary education at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), where he graduated as the overall best student and valedictorian in 2019.

Beyond academics, Mivheal has been passionate about helping others succeed. Shortly after becoming valedictorian, he authored a book titled Mastering Campus Life in 21 Days, guiding students on balancing academic, spiritual, physical, and social aspects of university life.

Mivheal Tetteh shines again at Florida University

Currently pursuing a Master of Science in Higher Education Administration at Florida International University (FIU), Mivheal has maintained a perfect 4.0 GPA, ranking among the top graduate students in his programme. His dedication earned him the Outstanding Graduate Academic Achievement Award from the College of Arts, Sciences and Education.

He was also named a finalist for the university-wide Outstanding Graduate Student Award, recognising not only academic brilliance but also leadership and impact.

Mivheal’s achievements extend beyond grades. His research focuses on supporting international students in higher education, a topic with global relevance. His work has received backing from international organisations, allowing him to present his findings on global platforms.

Despite his global recognition, Mivheal remains humble and grounded. His journey demonstrates that determination, hard work, and purpose can overcome humble beginnings. Today, his story stands as a powerful inspiration to young people across Ghana, showing that where you start does not define where you can go.

Source: YEN.com.gh