The ECG has scheduled a planned maintenance exercise to enhance system capacity and improve reliable service delivery

The essential maintenance routine will result in a temporary power interruption lasting seven hours across specific districts

A list of towns in the Central Region and their neighbouring areas to be impacted by the service disruption has been released

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has officially released a public notice detailing a planned seven-hour power outage scheduled for Tuesday, June 30, 2026.

ECG announces a planned seven-hour power outage on June 30, 2026, affecting specific Central Region areas for essential maintenance to enhance service reliability. Image credit: iStock

Source: UGC

The state-owned utility company announced on its official social media platforms that the temporary grid shutdown is necessary to allow engineering teams to execute critical maintenance works aimed at improving overall service reliability and system stability.

According to the corporate announcement, the interruption will commence exactly at 9:00 AM and is expected to be completed by 4:00 PM, after which power supply will be progressively restored to normal operation.

Full list of communities to face blackout

The power company has published a comprehensive roster of the specific enclaves and localities that will experience the temporary blackout during the scheduled seven-hour maintenance window.

The primary areas slated for the interruption include:

Ayensodo

Kissi

Komenda

Sefwi Town

Domasine

Sekyere Hemang

Attabadze

Brenu Akyim

Eduagyei

Sanka

Bronyibima

Akwanda

And all surrounding residential and commercial areas.

The management of ECG has expressed deep regret to its customers for the inevitable domestic and commercial inconveniences that will arise as a result of this routine system upgrade. Consumers residing within the listed communities are strongly advised to take note of the schedule and put alternative power measures in place for their essential appliances and operations during the designated hours.

The official press statement announcing the planned blackout on June 30, 2026, is in the Facebook post below.

ECG redeploys old transformers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has unveiled plans to transfer old transformers that have been replaced under its ongoing upgrade programme to communities that continue to experience weak or unreliable electricity supply across the country.

In a report sighted on Citinewsroom, the General Manager of the Accra Sub-Transmission Area, Francis Kofi Atsyatsya, explained that the initiative is designed to make better use of available equipment while improving power delivery in underserved locations.

Source: YEN.com.gh