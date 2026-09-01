ECG Announces 2-Day Power Outages in Western and Central Regions; Affected Areas Listed
- Several communities in Ghana are set to experience temporary power interruptions as ECG carries out essential maintenance works
- The affected areas span parts of two regions, with residents and businesses advised to prepare for the scheduled outages
- ECG has announced the dates and times for the exercise, with the full list of affected communities provided below
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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced planned power outages in parts of the Western and Central regions as it undertakes emergency maintenance works.
According to notices issued by the power distributor, the temporary interruptions are necessary to enable its engineers to carry out essential maintenance aimed at improving power supply and service delivery in the affected communities.
Western Region power outage
Residents and businesses in parts of the Western Region are expected to experience a power outage today, Tuesday, September 1, 2026.
According to the ECG's public notice, the interruption is scheduled to last from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.
ECG announces power outages in Accra, Ashanti Region from August 31 to September 6, check affected areas
Affected areas
- Effiakuma Trotro Station
- Star Hotel
- Old Accra Station
- Parts of Amanful and surrounding areas
Read the Facebook post below:
Central Region power outage
In the Central Region, the maintenance exercise has been scheduled for Wednesday, September 2, 2026, from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.
The affected areas will include several communities in Winneba and the Gomoa area.
Winneba areas
- Parts of Winneba Roundabout
- Winneba Low Cost
- New Winneba
- Chappers
- Parts of Ankamu Junction
Gomoa communities
- Gomoa Bewadze
- Gomoa Onyadze
- Gomoa Mankwadze
- Mprumem
- Gomoa Ajumako
- Gomoa Akwakrom
- Gomoa Nkransh
- Gomoa Obokrom
- Gomoa Kumasi
- Gomoa Enyame
- Gomoa Dankyie
- Gomoa Koforidua
- Gomoa Dawurampong
- Gomoa Nduam
- Gomoa Wassa
- Gomoa Nkran
- Gomoa Esikuman
- Gomoa Debiso
- Gomoa Darman
- Gomoa Abonko
- Gomoa Lome
- Gomoa Ogun
- Asanful
- Gomoa Asiebu
- Gomoa Pomadzi
- Gomoa Nyekuadzi
- Gomoa Oguaakrom
- Gomoa Awombrew
- Gomoa Nsueyem
- Surrounding localities
Read another Facebook post below:
ECG has expressed regret for any inconvenience the planned outages may cause customers.
Residents and businesses in the affected communities have been advised to make the necessary preparations ahead of the scheduled interruptions.
GMet predicts rain and thunderstorms today
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its morning forecast for Tuesday, September 1, 2026, warning of misty and cloudy conditions
GMet flagged chances of slight rain or drizzle along the coast and inland areas of Ghana during the morning hours
Rough sea conditions are expected, with isolated to scattered thunderstorms likely over northern and middle sectors later in the day
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.