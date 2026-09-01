Several communities in Ghana are set to experience temporary power interruptions as ECG carries out essential maintenance works

The affected areas span parts of two regions, with residents and businesses advised to prepare for the scheduled outages

ECG has announced the dates and times for the exercise, with the full list of affected communities provided below

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced planned power outages in parts of the Western and Central regions as it undertakes emergency maintenance works.

According to notices issued by the power distributor, the temporary interruptions are necessary to enable its engineers to carry out essential maintenance aimed at improving power supply and service delivery in the affected communities.

The ECG announces 2-day power outages in Western and Central regions. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Western Region power outage

Residents and businesses in parts of the Western Region are expected to experience a power outage today, Tuesday, September 1, 2026.

According to the ECG's public notice, the interruption is scheduled to last from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.

Affected areas

Effiakuma Trotro Station

Star Hotel

Old Accra Station

Parts of Amanful and surrounding areas

Read the Facebook post below:

Central Region power outage

In the Central Region, the maintenance exercise has been scheduled for Wednesday, September 2, 2026, from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.

The affected areas will include several communities in Winneba and the Gomoa area.

Winneba areas

Parts of Winneba Roundabout

Winneba Low Cost

New Winneba

Chappers

Parts of Ankamu Junction

Gomoa communities

Gomoa Bewadze

Gomoa Onyadze

Gomoa Mankwadze

Mprumem

Gomoa Ajumako

Gomoa Akwakrom

Gomoa Nkransh

Gomoa Obokrom

Gomoa Kumasi

Gomoa Enyame

Gomoa Dankyie

Gomoa Koforidua

Gomoa Dawurampong

Gomoa Nduam

Gomoa Wassa

Gomoa Nkran

Gomoa Esikuman

Gomoa Debiso

Gomoa Darman

Gomoa Abonko

Gomoa Lome

Gomoa Ogun

Asanful

Gomoa Asiebu

Gomoa Pomadzi

Gomoa Nyekuadzi

Gomoa Oguaakrom

Gomoa Awombrew

Gomoa Nsueyem

Surrounding localities

Read another Facebook post below:

ECG has expressed regret for any inconvenience the planned outages may cause customers.

Residents and businesses in the affected communities have been advised to make the necessary preparations ahead of the scheduled interruptions.

GMet predicts rain and thunderstorms today

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its morning forecast for Tuesday, September 1, 2026, warning of misty and cloudy conditions

GMet flagged chances of slight rain or drizzle along the coast and inland areas of Ghana during the morning hours

Rough sea conditions are expected, with isolated to scattered thunderstorms likely over northern and middle sectors later in the day

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Source: YEN.com.gh