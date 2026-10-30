Luxembourg Opens 6 Job Categories to Foreign Workers Amid Severe Labour Shortage

Luxembourg officially announced six categories of jobs it is opening up to foreign workers due to critical shortages in its labour market

The listed roles span finance, technology, and other skilled sectors where demand has outpaced the supply of local workers

Foreign nationals seeking employment opportunities in Europe may find Luxembourg's latest policy shift particularly relevant

Luxembourg has identified six specific job categories it is actively recruiting foreign workers to fill, as the country grapples with a significant shortage of skilled labour across key sectors of its economy.

The Grand Duchy, one of Europe's wealthiest nations, published a list of roles in high demand, targeting professionals from outside its borders to bridge critical gaps in its workforce,

Luxembourg opens six job categories to foreign workers amid its severe labour shortage. Photo credit: Tim Robberts & anand purohit/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The announcement signals a deliberate shift in the country's labour policy, designed to attract talent from abroad as domestic supply falls short of industry needs.

The job sectors Luxembourg is targeting

The roles identified by Luxembourg as priority areas span finance, information technology, and several other specialised fields.

Financial services, which form the backbone of Luxembourg's economy, feature prominently on the list, reflecting longstanding demand for qualified professionals in banking, asset management, and related disciplines.

Technology roles also make the shortlist, as the country accelerates its push to develop a robust digital economy.

Luxembourg has long positioned itself as a hub for European financial and tech operations, hosting a significant number of international firms and institutions.

What foreign workers should know

Luxembourg's openness to foreign talent is not new. The country already hosts one of the most internationally diverse workforces in the European Union, with a large proportion of its residents coming from neighbouring countries such as France, Belgium, and Germany, as well as further afield.

However, this latest announcement formalises the government's position and provides clearer guidance for skilled workers considering relocation.

Candidates with qualifications and experience in the identified sectors are encouraged to explore available pathways, which may include work permits and residency arrangements tailored to attract high-value workers.

Luxembourg's approach mirrors broader trends across Europe, where ageing populations and skills mismatches are pushing governments to widen the door for international professionals.

For African jobseekers with the right credentials, particularly in finance and technology, the announcement represents a tangible opening into one of the continent's most competitive and well-compensated labour markets.

Canada opens doors to foreign workers

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported earlier that Canada announced it was actively recruiting skilled tradespeople from abroad to fill critical labour gaps.

Canada specifically named carpenters, plumbers, and machinists among the trades it was seeking to strengthen its workforce and housing sector.

IRCC directed interested applicants with relevant training and credentials to explore available immigration pathways into the country.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh