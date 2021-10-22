Akusika Akuffo, a niece of President Nana Akufo-Addo, has released stunning photos showing off her expensive lifestyle

The Ghanaian lawyer and content creator also displayed her flawless sartorial selection

YEN.com.gh has compiled seven of Akusika's eye-catching fashion frames

Ghanaian lawyer and content creator, Akusika Akuffo, is living her best life, and she has released a gallery of photos to show off her expensive lifestyle.

Unlike her uncle, President Nana Akufo-Addo, Akusika hardly makes the headlines.

However, in May of 2021, she gained public attention for comments about Ho Technical University that scores of people deemed degrading, YEN.com.gh reported.

Social status

From an affluent family, not only does Akusika have what it takes to live an expensive life, but she has the looks to match.

On her Instagram account, where she has amassed a following of 37,000, it's obvious that she indulges in luxurious outings.

In one of the series of photos, she was captured having a brunch at Villa Grace Gh. Akusika posed with a female friend, beaming for the camera as they flexed their flawless sartorial selections.

YEN.com.gh has compiled photos of President Akufo-Addo's niece glowing for the camera in seven amazing photos.

1. It's an all-red affair in this lovely photo.

2. Akusika glows with a smile as she poses with a cocktail.

3. Ghanaian lawyer in another red outfit.

4. Akusika glows in long red dress.

5. A perfect Saturday spent at brunch. Her colourful dress and beauty enhancing accessories are breathtaking.

6. It's a black and white affair, and Akusika is clearly feeling herself.

7. Akusika delivers a photo showing off her expensive bedroom.

