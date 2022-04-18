A beautiful woman's love story with a homeless man has been met with disbelief by social media users

The woman's story had gone viral after she shared a video capturing key moments she had with the homeless man

Seven months after their first meeting, the kindhearted lady announced that she is pregnant for him

A lady has caused a commotion on social media as she highlighted how a homeless man she accommodated turned out to be her lover.

In a viral video shared by @starringsaraa on TikTok, the pretty lady shared a video showing the first time she interacted with the homeless man and gave him food.

The lady is pregnant with a child for him 7 months after her kind gesture. Photo Credit: TikTok/starringsaraa

Source: UGC

A description on the video explained that the lady decided to show kindness to the man after passing by him several times on the same spot on the street.

She took him home

On receiving the food, the man was excited and had a bright countenance. The lady then returned to take him home and offered him an extra bed she had in her abode.

Another scene in the loved-up video showed the duo sleeping on the same bed.

It was then followed up with a scene showing the man caressing the lady's protruding stomach. The lady was confirmed to be pregnant for the homeless man now turned lover, according to a texts written on the clip.

Watch the video below:

Many netizens tagged the video an attempt to chase clout but the lady debunked it.

Responding to a netizen, she wrote:

"We are not joking I give birth soon."

Many found it too good to be true and doubted her story

DMV MADE said:

"Why does he still have the same clothes he had on when he was homeless."

pnproduction85 said:

"Yoo that’s the guy that had a tent and his girl in the train and took someone’s McDonald’s to give it to her because she was hungry and he just."

MotherHustlinnn P said:

"It’s a joke , look at her nails in the beginning and look at her nails when they holding her belly NOT TODAY MAM."

Sam Awad said:

"Good for you you’re happy but we can’t help all homeless by taking them home."

Mrlipsync2 said:

"I appreciate lot of Good Samaritan on this planet, but can we do good without the camera."

Source: YEN.com.gh