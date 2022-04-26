A Ghanaian bride has set tongues wagging on social media with her Kente dress for engagement

She is not able to turn her body as it was very difficult for her to even turn her head to look at the other side

Many people have reacted to the video and are scared that the lady might harm herself in any way

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A beautiful Ghanaian bride has been struggling in her couture dress made with the expensive hand-woven Kente.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the bride, with all her neat makeup and head gear, looked very displeased.

And even though a wedding is known to be an exciting time, she looked anything than excited and would not even smile.

A collage of the bride. Photo credit: @gh_gossip_corner/Instagram

Source: Instagram

That is when it became obvious that she was struggling to breath and was not comfortable in her dress.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The dress had been made so tight that the top part of her body appeared flattened in the dress.

Video triggers reaction

The video has pulled massive reactions from social media users, and they have expressed fear for the bride.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

akua_antwi2008: “oh modern women we don suffer too much but ino bi our fault ooo.”

freshgurl_ish113: “She can’t even breathe eiii.”

dedebills: “She is suffering eii.”

bl.essing3765: “We go breath after the photo shot.”

ephe_2fitness: “She is cursing the one that sewed it I guess.”

ewornam: “We don’t breathe in couture.”

mavis_adzo_: “Hmmmm do and Die all in the name of Fashion she can’t even breathe well.”

nana_konadu_asamoah: “She looks uncomfortable.”

sediexpression: “Asem ben kraaa nie.”

mzlaryea: “See the way she's struggling to breathe.”

obhaayhaasherry: “Fashion na by force eeii God.”

adilalicious: “she’s hurting in there.”

esimills75g.com4: “eiii Ghana woman ,na who make this for you.”

efyasomuah: “My shs mate.”

oppongagyeisandra: “Eiiiiiii Ad3n she can’t breathe mpo.”

nanaoseikwame.nok: “Owww hipping too be force.”

irenekosc: “She can't breathe well oo.”

rolandgina: “Not bi juju be that.”

nanaquamefrimpong9: “One day their intestines will come out from their anus.”

joelyns_couture_gh: “@gh_gossip_corner ,we don't breathe in Couture,but this is tooo much..Cos she has like 2 to 3 hours of program ahead of her.”

Another bride with same issue

Earlier, YEN.com.gh, reported a similar issue of another bride who also could not enjoy her wedding look.

Many social media users termed her video as "E-choke, e-choke" as she is seen in pain and could not even stand upright.

It seems this dressing trend for weddings is doing more harm than good to the brides.

Source: YEN.com.gh