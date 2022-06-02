The bride refused to return a kiss after the groom made moves to share a brief intimate moment with her during their wedding

In a video, the bride firmly holds her man and looked elsewhere as he made several attempts to kiss her

Many who commented on the bizarre moment wondered if the bride was compelled to marry the man

A bride shunned and stopped her significant other from sharing a brief intimate moment with her as she refused to kiss him during their beautiful wedding.

In a clip seen by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of the blogger Akonkonsafuor, the groom sported a traditional Kente cloth while the bride donned a gorgeous straight dress.

The pair looked quintessential on their wedding day, but the footage showing the bizarre moment the bride refuses to return a kiss from her husband has peeps talking.

The video also shows her firmly holding the groom to stop him from continuing with his quest to kiss her.

Many who commented on the video wondered if the bride was compelled to marry the man.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Social media comments

Yawasanteroll said:

''Arranged marriage .''

Delvalia6 asked:

''Why must she kiss her husband listening to those annoying comments from the background me sef I won’t kiss. Is she a kid to be told to kiss or what?''

Jerryjustice951 commented:

''Whatever it is, she should get ready to deal with it. "For better or for worse till death separates us''.

Oberempongbiyere said:

''I'm surprised cos he surprised her with a range rover on her birthday but this one dierr its obvious.''

