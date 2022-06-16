A short viral video has shown the moment two brothers hugged after one of them returned from school

In the clip, the sibling stood expectantly at their doorstep and kept rejoicing that his brother would be back home soon

Many people who reacted to the video said that bonds between siblings are always stronger when they are little

A short video shared by @vickykim225 has shown how amazing brotherly love could be. A boy waited at the bus stop for his brother to get back.

After he had timed his arrival, the kid stood at their doorstep rejoicing at the expectation of his brother coming home.

The kid jumped as his brother got down from the bus. Photo source: TikTok/@vickykim225

Source: UGC

Brotherly love

When his school bus came into sight, his jubilation became more as he kept pointing toward the vehicle. As soon as his brother came down, they both hugged.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 300 comments with thousands of likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

user5311143367574 said:

"He Even Knows Where His Brother's seat is."

tinohlion1 said:

"Shed tears. I'm not weak, I'm emotional."

user5464244263565 said:

"After 20 years is they are in a life this photo will be important for their life."

Bee Line541 said:

"My sibling would then ask for left over food."

sweetp said:

'haha he's been waiting all day, that pat on the back though."

user1101042124085 said:

"So cute. brotherly love. let it continue even as grown ups."

amakaoguizu said:

"I'm overwhelmed! Sooooooooo blessed!"

user3426526983126

"wow when your younger the love of siblings is so awesome but when you start growing up everything change this life."

Kid sees baby sister for 1st time

Meanwhile, popular Nigerian website, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian mother made a video to document when her son met his newborn sister for the first time.

In the short video, the baby was all swaddled on the bed as the boy came in. He went around her in great nervousness.

At a point, he told his parents the baby was wiggling. After petting the kid for some time, he asked if she could talk.

Source: Legit.ng