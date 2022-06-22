Amazing Lady Removes Her Gele, Takes Over Wedding Dance, Men Clear Stage, Stunning Video Goes Viral
- A Nigerian lady has shown the nice stuff she is made of on the dance floor and she has attracted huge attention on the internet
- The lady removed her 'gele' as the dance session got hotter, and the men cleared the stage for her to take over and show off her cool moves
- As she danced, Naira notes rained on her from people who felt compelled to appreciate her talent, but she continued dancing absentmindedly
A Nigerian lady has caused a stir on social media after her beautiful dance video emerged on TikTok.
The dance became so hot that she did not know when she removed her gele (headgear) so as to show off her beautiful hair and also to concentrate.
Naira rain at wedding ceremony
As the lady continued to dance, the stage was cleared for her. She danced alone to the admiration of the men standing around.
Curvy lady called Queen Candida turns head with waist dance, gathers 15m TikTok likes, sweet video goes viral
Plenty Naira notes also rained on her in appreciation of her cool moves. The nice video was shared on TikTok by @igboweddings_.
Watch the video below:
Source: Legit.ng