A beautiful lady shared where and how she found the perfect wedding dress at a dumbfounding low price

TikTok user Jillian shared a video of the items and revealed that she got her dress at a thrift shop which cost about GH¢30 and her shoes for GH¢60

Her entire look came to about GH¢90 and netizens were left both amazed at her bargain and final look

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A bride stunned netizens all over the world when she disclosed how much she spent on her wedding dress.

Your wedding dress serves as a reminder for that special day, the day of your dreams. Brides spend a lot of time and money finding their perfect wedding dress for the perfect wedding, so seeing the wedding dress will cause those happy memories to come flooding back.

A lady gave the term bride on a budget a whole new meaning. Image: @jilly_lynch/TikTok

Source: UGC

However, South African TikTok user Jillian (@jilly_lynch) did not break the bank on her big day. In a video, she shared items purchased at a thrift store. These included her wedding dress and matching shoes as she tries to figure out how she would style the items on the day.

The dress went for a mind-boggling GH¢30, which is around R60 and her shoes went for GH¢60 (which is about R128), coming to a total of GH¢90 (about R176).

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In another video posted on the big day, she is seen rocking the stunning gown and we have to admit this Jillian was a beautiful bride!

She did clarify that she had alterations done on the garment:

“Lols for ppl asking, alterations came to $110 (R1 760) total. But I don’t think brides usually include that when saying how much their dress cost...”

Social media users responded to the post in amazement:

mosaicmaker22 replied:

“It is perfection. And no, brides don’t usually add in alterations when they say what a dress cost. Either way...very good deal!”

SoManyPatterns wrote:

“Congratulations!!! I hope you had a lovely, relaxing day.”

RaeRaeinSoyo responded:

“And I thought I was saving when I bought my designer dress at a sample sale $1000.”

Britney Bentick reacted:

“You look so beautiful!”

Logo commented:

“Literally ate. The plate, the chair, the table, the chef, the restaurant, the city block, the state.”

Couple’s glow up snap leaves many feeling all kinds of emotions

In another article, YEN.com.gh reported that George Mnguni and his stunning bae Sasha Langa stole the hearts of many after he shared a throwback snap of himself and his bae from 2015 and added a pic of them from this year and the glow-up is amazing.

It is important to note that the duo made an adorable couple six years ago but their recent pic shows how they've matured together and developed their individual styles. Langa maintained her stunning red lip but the couple's ability to pose for the camera is immaculate.

The viral snaps have gained almost 37 000 likes with over 2 400 retweets and tons of replies.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly.co.za