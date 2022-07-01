A Ghanaian man has warmed hearts with photos from his gorgeous white wedding to thank loved ones who graced the ceremony

The Twitter user with the handle @dan_boadu revealed via his feed that he tied the knot on the weekend before Tuesday, June 21

Internet users headed to the comment section of his post in droves to congratulate and wish him well

After a successful union with his wife, a Ghanaian man has delighted hearts with photos from the gorgeous white wedding to thank loved ones who showed up to support him.

The Twitter user with the handle @dan_boadu (Mr Ansong) is seen adorned in a ceremonial military uniform while the bride donned a glorious white wedding gown.

The bride added a matching veil firmly pinned to her lovely hair in the wedding photos.

Photos of Ghanaian officer and his wife at their wedding. Credit: @dan_boadu

Source: Twitter

Sharing the frames on Tuesday, June 21, @dan_boadu said, ''God blessed me with a wife over the weekend''.

Internet users headed to the comment section of his post in droves to celebrate and wish him well.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Social media comments

@nkateborga commented:

''Congratulations bro. God Bless your new Home.''

@TheAsareBaffour said:

''Congratulations.''

@Naya49272188 commented:

''You do all.''

@lando799 said:

''Congratulations, may your home be blessed and fruitful.''

Foster Romanus Marries

In a similar story published on YEN.com.gh, Comedian Foster Romanus and his wife Selina Asante capped their simple but elegant traditional marriage with a white wedding over the weekend.

The couple was joined together in a private customary marriage on Thursday, June 23, with actor Eddie Nartey and other stars in attendance.

The two adorned colourful matching Kente outfits for the ceremony and subsequently changed outfits during the day.

Couple Marries in Simple Matching Attires

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that a couple exchanged vows in a simple wedding ceremony at the Church of Pentecost (Kasoa Downtown District) in the Central Region of Ghana.

The interracial couple was adorned in simple African attires for their wedding that saw fewer people in attendance.

In a post shared by Seth Wettey, sighted by YEN.com.gh on Facebook, he said the bride showed up in church for the wedding without makeup.

Source: YEN.com.gh