Tears of pain rolled down the cheeks of a father in China after his son performed abysmally in his final Math exams

What made him feel even more disappointed was the fact that he tutored the said son for a whole year, only for him to score six marks out of a possible 100

A cross-section of social media users opined that the youngster's misgivings in Maths could be a reflection of his father

A father from China was unable to control his tears after he tutored his son for a year only for him to score six marks out of a possible 100 in his final math exam.

The video showed the disappointed father shedding tears after seeing his son's test results. Screengrab from WeirdKaya.

Source: UGC

An Instagram video that has since gone viral shows the dad sobbing shortly after his son's results were delivered to his home in Zhengzhou, Henan Province.

Interestingly, the young boy's mother could be heard giggling in the background even as the hubby shed tears.

"I don’t care anymore, my efforts are wasted, let him struggle by himself!" the father said.

Details indicate that for the whole of last year, the dad tutored his child till midnight each day, which explains why his test results are a big disappointment to him.

Mixed reactions from social media over results

According to the youngster's mother, his grades in earlier exams have always ranged from 40 to 50 points, and 80 to 90 points.

The revelation was received with mixed reactions online as some people sympathised with the father while others found it humorous.

A cross section opined that the child's performance was a result of the father's ineffective teaching skills.

Others argued that the disastrous result was because the young boy was taught late into the night, which hampered his ability to concentrate and pay attention in class the following day.

Father should change tact, netizens advise

Everyone, however, agreed that six out of 100 marks was a disappointing score and that maybe it was a reflection of the father's numerical prowess rather than the son's.

There was also the feeling that maybe the youngster intentionally scored poorly as his silent way of protesting.

The bottom line is that the father should go back to the drawing board and find a different but more effective approach of teaching the young man.

angelstarsiona said:

I will give online teaching for your son

amitkumarsingh1419 said:

Once I got 3 marks out of 50. Now I'm teaching Mathematics in Mumbai.

imsantanukarmakar said:

It's okay to not understand or like any subject he might be good in other subjects. Mathematics is not everything nor is the most important subject. It's his choice if he does not like the subject. See his positive side the subjects which he like, help him score higher in that. He'll be more happy in that case

jayashreemishra1996 said:

I bet your son will score more n good mark....I can give online classes ....for free....only for your son.....

