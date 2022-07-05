A young lady has caused a huge stir on social media as she showed off her 16-year-old adopted son

The lady who is 23 years of age said that she picked the lad off the street and he now stays with her

A dance video of the two of them raised many questions as some thought they looked so much alike

A kindhearted lady has proudly shown off her son in a dance video that has got many talking.

In a viral dance video she shared on her TikTok handle, the lady and the kid made funny faces for the camera.

Mum and son dance video. Photo Credit: TikTok/@tusa

Netizens did the maths and wondered if she gave birth to the boy at the age of 7, considering that she is 23 years of age and he is 16.

In her defense, the lady stated that he is actually adopted but she doesn't like to refer to him that way.

According to the lady, he was a street kid but now goes to school and stays with her. She wrote:

"He is my son and I don’t like using the word adopted!! But anyways his story is this he use to be a street child but now he does go to school."

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

ℍℍ said:

"I like when people saying “you was what old?!” Umm haven’t you heard about adoption?"

avanda03 said:

"I love your work. Trying to do the same here in SA. One child at a time. "no retreat,no surrender."

соняшечка said:

"Did you have your first child at 7 years old? Sorry for this question, I must have misunderstood something."

M.a.k.e.n.a said:

"Was those insults really necessary,,guys understand first then judge.

"I love you so much princess with such kind and generous heart."

Mel said:

"Give him extra hugs for me please! am happy they have you as their mom!"

YOUNGxKODIAK said:

"U had a kid when you were 7 that’s crazy but hey if your good and everyone’s healthy then It’s all good."

Nigerian man shows off transformed look of kid he had adopted off the street

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Nigerian man had shown off the new look of a boy he had picked off the street.

Tunde said he met the boy when he was picking scrap from the floor in a slum in Ikorodu. The child has been living with him ever since.

On Monday, January 10, the man shared a recent photo alongside his throwback snap to show that the boy has been enrolled in school.

His transformation photo has the boy wearing a shiny haircut with a big smile and a schoolbag. Tunde also shared photos of the boy's former home. On the first day of the boy's school, the kind man sent a note to his teacher, describing how special the boy is.

