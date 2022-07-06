A man simply identified as Saheed has claimed to have travelled all the way from South Africa to Mecca in Saudi Arabia on foot

According to Saheed, he commenced his journey in 2018 and passed through several countries before arriving at Mecca just in time for Hajj

Social media users are finding it hard to believe his claim, with some asking how he was able to sustain himself through the long, torturous journey

A man named Saheed who is from South Africa has said he trekked from Cape Town to Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

Saheed, who was seen in a video circulating on social media, claimed that he commenced his journey in 2018, only for him to arrive in 2022.

Saheed said the journey took Saheed 3 years. Photo credit: YouTube/Trust Tv and AHMAD FAIZAL YAHYA/Getty Images.

According to Google Maps, a journey from South Africa to Mecca is a distance of 10,814km and would take 183 hours by car and 2,379 hours by foot.

Saheed said he travelled on the 30th of August, 2018, through Zimbabwe, Zambia, Tanzania, Kenya, Ethiopia, Sudan, Egypt, and Palestine.

He waited in Palestine, where he said he had to stay for the Covid-19 lockdown to be over. He has finally arrived in Mecca just in time for the 2022 Hajj.

He said in the video shared on YouTube by Trust TV that he will walk back to his country.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

When the video was reposted on Instagram by @lindaikejiblog, it got heavy reactions from Nigerians. See some of the reactions below:

@jujufierce said:

"3 years walk and him belle no go down."

@blssnakeme said:

"He dey learn how to lie....come dey use der language lie join...abeg shift."

@only___princess_ commented:

"Nor be big tummy be that Abi na eyes dy pain me? If u trekk for three years u suppose get flat tummy when dy kiss your back bone cause that one pass exercise?"

@kelichaochonogor said:

"And he's still fresh?"

