In recent times, women have shown that they took can go out of their ways to gift their male partners' car gifts.

Before now, it is usually men who surprise their wives, girlfriends, and fiances with brand new cars until certain ladies raised the love bar.

YEN.com.gh revisits three viral stories of loving ladies surprising their lovers with car gifts.

1. Nigerian lady gifts hubby new car on their wedding anniversary

In September 2021, a Nigerian woman sent social media into a frenzy after she surprised her husband with a new car gift.

The lady identified as Adeyemi Holubunmy Crown got her hubby the new car on their 7th wedding anniversary.

Sharing photos of the moment she handed him the whip, the lady wrote on Facebook:

"This is just a TOKEN of My Love for you. I love you so much dear and nothing can change that.

"Crown Kay Amos you are the BEST."

Her husband, Crown Kay Amos, could be seen all smiles in the photos as he received the car gift from his better half.

2. Lady gifts boyfriend a new Range Rover

A lady treated her boyfriend to a pleasant surprise as she gifted him a new Range Rover car.

The excited lady took to social media to share a video of the cute moment, and netizens had a lot to say.

While her gesture came as a surprise to many, they, however, noted with disappointment that her boyfriend didn't seem to appreciate the gift.

It was observed in the video that he didn't say a thank you or appreciate her with a hug or a kiss.

3. Pregnant wife gifts her husband an N87 million car

Sometime in March, a 19-year-old pregnant wife stunned netizens with her car gift to her husband.

The lady identified as Anes Ayuni Osmanis got him a brand new Lamborghini Huracan Evo which is worth N87 million and shared a video of the lovely moment he was taken to a showroom where the whip was unveiled.

According to her tradition, the husband is expected to care for the child when he is born till she returns from traditional postpartum.

The car gift was the successful Malaysian woman's way of rewarding her hubby for the compulsory babysitting task ahead.

Her husband was overwhelmed with emotions in the video.

