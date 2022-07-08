A Nigerian woman has taken social media users through her pregnancy journey as she delivered a baby boy

In a viral video, she attached a picture of her look before pregnancy came and when she was close to the due period

In what appeared to be a hospital, the woman could be seen 'all-swollen' as she paced about restlessly

For women, pregnancy periods are moments they won't forget in a hurry, owing to the changes they witness as well as the pains associated with it.

A Nigerian woman has showcased the transformation her body underwent by sharing her before and during pregnancy picture and video.

Her body witnessed a transformation. Photo Credit: @yabaleftonline

Source: UGC

The touching video shared by @yabaleftonline on Instagram showed the petite woman in jeans before her pregnancy.

The next photo that followed showed that her stomach was beginning to protrude, signalling that she was pregnant.

What followed next is a hilarious and emotional video capturing her entire ordeal at the hospital some moments to when she was to give birth.

Assisted by another lady, the pregnant woman looked swollen and un recognisable as she tried to exercise.

Another scene showed her on all fours as she tried to endure the excruciating pain. She then attached photos of the newborn and another she took with the baby's dad.

Netizens react

@dreal_eniola_robo said:

" I remember my own time 2014 the Matron said I should be doing exercise going and coming since 12:00 pm way I done day in pain...nah so I do exercise go front find mango tree climb am ooothe story no funny nah there my water quick burst out bf Dem security see me and rush me to the hospital,,,,, Police Hospital okefia in oshogbo."

@evabathlo said:

"Normal period sef dey do me like say I wan die. God pls help me go through this when the time comes."

@endylight1 said:

"No woman deserves to suffer jare,please treat your woman nicely. God bless all mothers and soon coming mothers. Amen."

@jennieshontelle said:

"Azin most painful thing I ever felt in my whole life .labour pain is something else I thought I would die. But it’s worth it in the end."

@wholesalesperfumeoil said:

"Made me remember my own 18hours and 16 hours respectively I choose to laugh that’s all every mother feels after seeing their bundle of joy ! May God bless all women out there and those trusting God for their bundles, God has also done it for you momma!!! Amen."

Lady share during and after pregnancy photos

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Nigerian lady had caused an uproar with her pregnancy photos.

In the photos making the rounds online, her physical appearance totally changed when she got pregnant.

Her skin tone apparently got really darker while her nose became bigger than the normal size. Her facial appearance also looked so dull. However, she took photos after delivering her baby and her transformation caused a frenzy online.

Source: Legit.ng