Murray Phillips, 49, was separated from his older brother Ricky when he was nine

The pair had been adopted together, but Ricky went back into care; it took them 40 years to reunite

After a decades-long search, Murray found Ricky through ITV's Long Lost Family

A man reunited with his older brother from whom he was separated as a child.

Murray Phillips, 49, is now a father-of-one, while (r) is Ricky Barnes who has been living in British Columbia, Canada for the last 20 years. Photo: Daily Mail.

Daily Mail reports that Murray Phillips, 49, grew up in a children's home with his brother Ricky, who tucked him in every night before the pair were adopted together.

However, after three years with their adoptive parents Ricky, who had a fractious relationship with his mother, was taken back into care.

Murray, who was just nine years old at the time, said he didn't understand that he would never see his brother again.

From the age of 18, Murray began searching for Ricky but kept hitting dead ends.

More than 40 years on from their separation, the team behind the ITV programme finally managed to locate Ricky, who has been living in Canada for the last two decades after moving there to become a carpenter.

Recalling his years-long search for his brother, Murray told Davina McCall:

"Ricky was everything to me. He looked out for me and he would always protect me. I missed him every day."

After Davina broke the news the team had found Ricky, Murray teared up as he said it was the best day of his life.

After 40 years apart from his younger brother, Ricky still referred to his sibling as "my Murray".

