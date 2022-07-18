An Indian couple has gone viral on social media after they signed a 'contract', agreeing to eat only one pizza per month

They entered into the contract due to the fact that the bride is a pizza freak who likes eating the delicacy always

However, just two weeks after they signed the contract, the couple broke the agreement as they have eaten two pizzas

In order to avoid too much pizza intake, a couple has signed an agreement that they will be eating only one pack of the delicacy monthly.

The bride identified as Shanti Prasad is reportedly a pizza freak, and the agreement was said to be directed at her.

The contract is not legally binding. Photo credit: Wedlock_Photography_Assam

Agreement broken after two weeks

However, the contract is not legally binding since it was just a joke put together by their friends who know them well.

A video capturing the moment the contract was signed has gone viral on social media.

Reacting, the groom, Mintu told the BBC:

"We never thought that it would travel so far. It was a surprise, a really lovely one. But I feel happy when people ask me about the video.

"She takes it as a joke. She keeps complaining that she's put on 3-4kg in the past few years, but I don't think that she's really serious about cutting down on her pizza consumption."

A friend named Raghav Thakur, one of those who helped them put together the contract, said of the bride:

"Her love for pizza is second only to her love for Mintu. I think she thinks about pizza in her free time and even in sleep.

"Since we met in college in 2017, we've spent so much time together and become very close. We have seen their romance bloom and we wanted to do something unique, something memorable for them when they got married."

