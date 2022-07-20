A young Nigerian man has celebrated moving his mother from a poor abode to a better apartment

The man did this as he reminded social media users to remember their mothers while enjoying life

Showing gratitude to her son for his gesture, the mother is seen in a touching picture praying for him

A Nigerian youth has been hailed on social media for improving the living condition of his mother by getting her a new apartment.

The young man had taken to TikTok to share a video of his mother's previous poor-looking abode and the new place he got her.

His mum prayed for him. Photo Credit: TikTok/@thisissurelife

He captioned the post, "Hope as you Dey flex you don commot your mama from trenches."

The first scene of the first apartment showed a pitiable and scattered abode that could be described as a boys' quarter.

However, the new apartment had fine furniture and fittings, household items and looked way better than where she stayed previously.

The inspiring video was rounded off with a picture of his grateful mum on her feet praying for the kneeling son.

Watch the video below:

Netizens hail him

Alex kulpin said:

"This is what I call sense bro, when your mother is happy with you the more life get easier for you, focus on family the only thing you won’t regret."

Twinklevee said:

"I hope too one day I don't have the money yet and it always on my mind I know God will bless me to make my dad happy."

OY_08 said:

"You will be blessed doing this for your momma ! I …. Momma is everything in life."

acekuban said:

"You’re blessed my brother, your children will more than this for you ijn."

ekemoney25

"You are true definition of a man! Charity begins at home ! God bless you bro."

