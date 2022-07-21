A kindhearted Nigerian man, Abiodun Atobatele, has taken to social media to celebrate the successes of his adopted daughters

Abiodun had taken the two Fulani girls in 5 years ago and ensured they acquired education by sponsoring them in school

The brilliant girls graduated top of their respective classes with one of them becoming the first Fulani head girl

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A Nigerian man identified as Abiodun Atobatele has been praised by Nigerians for his kindness towards two Fulani girls which has bettered their lots.

This is as Abiodun celebrated on Facebook the girls named Halima and Hawa whom he adopted 5 years ago as they graduated from primary school.

Abiodun adopted them 5 years ago. Photo Credit: Abiodun Atobatele

Source: UGC

He shared a photo of the girls in their academic gowns and another he took with them. The elated man revealed that they both topped their respective classes.

He added that Halima became the first Fulani head girl of her school.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Abiodun went on to reveal that they have been enrolled in an international secondary school for the next stage of their academic pursuit. He wrote:

"Halima and Hawa are our daughters. They are two of the Fulani girls we decided to change their stories about 5years ago. Today, they graduate top of their class. Halima is the first Fulani Head Girl of her school. They have been enrolled in an international high school."

See his post below:

Social media users praise the kindhearted man

Adesoye Adesola Lawrence said:

"Good job, continue the good work you qre doing bro.service to humanity is the best work of life."

Victor Olajide said:

"Exactly this is what we need to do to stop insecurity if majority of Nigerians can receive free education that's bye bye to poverty and insecurity.

"I love you my brother for what you have done."

Emma Okoroafor said:

"Beautiful message. A helping hand makes the world go round.

"The lives of these young girls have been transformed for good. Thank you chief for your kindness."

Yunus Sheriff Owolabi said:

"ATB Abiodun Atobatele . The man that didn't believes in tithing to the churches and Mosques. But Chairman AtB is a definition of what Jesus Christ and Muhammad stand for.

"May Almighty Allah continues to enlarged techsoft solutions limited."

Young Man Who Found Baby by Roadside 4 Years Ago Sends Kid to School, Shares His Transformation Photos

In other news, a young kid man has gone on TIkTok to narrate how he found a baby by the roadside four years ago.

The man became the boy's parent and started taking care of the kid with the support of his mother.

Years after, the man shared both the throwback and recent photos of the baby; one showed his first day at school.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng