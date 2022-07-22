A young man who carried firewood on his graduation log to honour his mother for her sacrifices to educate him has landed a job opportunity

Ephraim Belete and his mother also were given a house prize by the Addis Ababa mayor, Adanech Abebe

Belete made headlines when on his graduation day, he not only carried firewood but clothed his hardworking mum with the graduation gown and cap

It is a wonderful moment for a young man who carried firewood on his graduation day.

Ephraim Belete and his mum (l). Belete receives job opportunity (r). Photo: Hule Addis Ababa.

Source: UGC

The young man's heartwarming story went viral on social media and touched the lives of many.

House and job

Ephraim Belete, the successful young man who graduated from Addis Ababa University (AAU) has received some good news.

"The influence of #social media

Today we heard exciting news that #Ephraim Belete, who graduated from Addis Ababa University, was given a job opportunity from #INSA and a house prize from the mayor Mrs. #Adanech Abebe," read a tweet from Hule Addis Ababa.

House keys

The media station also shared amazing photos of Belete and his lovely mum being handed over the house keys.

The house prize joyfully was presented to the family by the mayor of Addis Ababa, Adanech Abebe

They also shared a beautiful snap as Belete received the job offer to work for the Information Network Security Agency (INSA).

Marking the journey

An inspiring picture of how the graduation of Belete went down was shared to appreciate the young man's effort and mark a turning point in his journey.

The young man made headlines when he celebrated his graduation day in an unorthodox manner.

Belete carried firewood on his special academic day to remind his hardworking mum of her struggles to educate him.

Appreciating hardwork

Her mother carried firewood and walked long distances to sell them to get money to educate his lovely boy.

Belete also donned his mother with the graduation gown and cap to honour her for her support.

It was an emotional moment for the mum, who was over the moon as he finally graduated.

Job offers from 50 companies

