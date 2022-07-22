A married woman served a unique couple goal as she sported the uniform of her husband who is in the army

The pregnant lady rocked the full uniform including the boots and helmet and posed like a model in it

Social media users commented on her look in it, with some raising fears about the repercussion of her action should the military get wind of it

A young woman sent social media into a frenzy after she proudly rocked her husband's military uniform.

The pregnant lady took to TikTok to show off how she looked in the full outfit that included the boots and helmet.

She tested her husband's army uniform. Photo Credit: TikTok/@iamsweetcindy1

Like a model, she struck different poses with the outfit. Her showcase stirred mixed reactions.

When a particular netizen raised concern that she may get into trouble if caught by her husband wearing his military cloth, she replied:

"Na him dey even dress me up sef."

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

chi_chi code said:

"Omo u try marry solider o,chaii if nah me ehn I go Dey fear oo,I no go allow am go war at all."

tochukwu2005 said:

"Confirm!!!He will live to see his children's children.Nigerian crises can never swallow him. He will always win ....Iseeeeee!!!!!"

beauty said:

"Soilders are de best husband ever, may God protect all the soilders in the world."

Henry peters said:

"May u and your house hold be blessed. comrade u will go and come u will be blessed in everything u lay your hands upon and madam u are indeed great."

dove_stitches said:

"First prayer that comes to my mind is prayer of protection over him,you and your entire household."

Sound Sultan's wife rocks late hubby's trousers

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Sound Sultan's wife had sported her deceased husband's long pants.

After the singer’s painful demise in July 2021, his partner and the mother of his kids has made sure to remember him in fond ways.

Just recently, Farida took to her official social media page to share a photo collage of herself rocking her late hubby’s trousers alongside another photo of him wearing the same trousers.

Just like her man, Farida also paired the trousers with a black top as she posed in the photo that was posted online.

