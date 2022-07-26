A young South African woman took to social media to share photos of her and her bae shortly after he popped the big question

The images show the lovebirds look all kinds of cute and adorable in the fun photos captured in the outskirts of the city

Twitter user @Dcitrouille revealed in a sweet caption that there was no one she would rather spend her life with

Whether you’ve been dating for five months or five years, you’ve likely thought about your future together with your partner and imagined how your “perfect proposal” would go.

One lady Lucy (@Dcitrouille ) didn’t have to wonder any further after the love of her life got down on one knee to pop the big question to bind their union.

A young couple had Mzansi netizens believing in truw love again. Image: @Dcitrouille/Twitter

The loved-up babe took to Twitter to share snaps of her beautiful proposal that left many Saffas gushing in awe.

The four snaps show Lucy and her partner on cloud 9 as they basked in the moment of their mutual promise to marry. She also shared a snap of herself rocking her new ring – and it is quite a beaut!

She captioned the tweet:

“9 in it, yes to Forever. “When the time is right, I the Lord will make it happen” Isaiah 60:22. There’s no one I would rather spend the rest of my life with than my best friend. 24.06.2022 #StockedtobeMolapo #engaged.”

Social media users flocked in on the post to wish the lovebirds well as they embark on a new chapter on their love journey:

@Keney_Tazzy said:

“Argh, this is so beautiful..congratulations ausi ❤️.”

@Ree_Chaka wrote:

“Congratulations Lucy❤.”

@MME_WA_MASIU reacted:

“This right here is beautiful .”

@Amour2211 replied:

“Kila la kheri (May Allah be with you). By the way, nice photos, may I use this photo as a demo photo in web development? A demo! Like happy couples, dance, enjoy everywhere you are?”

