A young woman took to social media to share her personal aspirations to get married one day

Mandy revealed that she wants a husband, marriage as well as a family and that it is something that would make her happy

Many cyber citizens interacted with her viral tweet with several peeps sharing similar sentiments and views

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Today, plenty of people choose to have long-term partnerships and never tie the knot or they live happily single with a strong group of friends and family members around them.

But this is not the case for a young woman Mandy (@_mandyhusk) who boldly took to Twitter to share her hopes to one day get married and have a beautiful family one day – how precious!

A young lady made it clear that marriage and having her own family will bring her happiness. Image: @_mandyhusk/Instagram

Source: UGC

Marriage is the ultimate commitment for many people even in today’s modern complicated dating world. Mandy made it clear that she wants a husband and is dating to marry.

In a tweet she wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

“I am dating to marry. My end goal is marriage. I want a husband. I want a family. I want umtshato Not saying I won’t survive without it but ndiyayifuna yona and it’s gonna make me happy.”

Her Twitter post has since gained over 2 700 retweets and more than 41 000 likes – which could indicate that many people could relate to Mandy’s sentiments and the topic of marriage in general.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions and comments from netizens:

@Boity_nokerii commented:

“Me too But kuthwa you have to convert to your partner's faith/denomination. (If you are ZCC and he is catholic, you join him?... I am struggling to make sense of it .”

@RMunzere said:

“My mom broke my heart earlier on when she said I’m not meant for marriage that's the reason I struggle so much in my relationships, and believe me I love marriage I always imagine a family I look at and say that is my husband and my kids .”

@Refilwe50 replied:

“I can't wait to wake up next to a wife maan. Also, every time when I talk to colleagues & friends I'll be like "my wife this my wife that". Even when a girl says I look cute I'll be like "thanks my wife mentioned it this morning when I left the house".”

Bride-to-be excited to get married in two ‘cheap’ wedding dresses purchased online for little money

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that weddings are often hella expensive, with brides super stressed and running from one dress shop to another to secure the perfect gown for their special day.

But one lady from Scotland isn’t allowing the price of the garments she chooses to determine how lovely she looks or how much fun she has, and bagged two lovely dresses for a total of £55.

Speaking to Women24, Katie Louise Rice, who will be married in September, said that she initially selected a gown from a bridal store valued at £800.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly.co.za