In an age where saving oneself for marriage is considered largely “old-fashioned” or even unnecessary, the newly wedded couple, Lucia and Teboho Mahlako defied the odds and waited until they tied the knot to consummate their marriage.

Lucia and Teboho Mahlako didn't give into temptation before they said their "I Do's". Image: Lucia Ayisha Mahlako/Facebook

The couple dated for just under a year before Teboho popped the question. He proposed to Lucia on her birthday, 29 June 2019, at the Walter Sisulu National Botanical Gardens.

According to W24, it was not love at first sight for the pair who knew each other for a long time before actually becoming friends. However, over the years they got to know each other and the bond started to form until they officially started dating in July 2018.

Lucia was very fixed on her priorities and goals and unwavering about her standards on sexual purity and waiting till marriage.

Teboho on the other hand did admit that his partner’s principles proved a challenge for him as a man.

"I can definitely attest that waiting for marriage is one of the best things we could have done for our marriage and future," he shared.

Speaking of the proposal, Lucia says it was an ordinary outing with her partner and their friends until one of her friends directed them on how to pose for pictures, only to land them in a position where Teboho was on one knee.

Lucia shared that she was taken aback by the beautiful moment and Teboho revealed that he was ready to commit himself to the woman he had been learning to love.

The couple leads very focused lives and has a lot of shared values especially when it came to their spirituality, hence they were comfortable and joyful about getting married.

African social media users shared their reactions on Facebook with many showing the Mahlako’s love:

Ntebo Tsoloane commented:

“I'm sure it was painful at first, but congratulations to her.”

Lizette Stanley-Gobey said:

“This is Beautiful & Good News for a change to know there few these days that save themselves for marriagebless the Lord.”

Sheryl Newkirk replied:

“This is awesome! God will bless your marriage for many years to come, as it is His order ...”

Mbali Blaai wrote:

“Thank you for covering such news, I reckon moral regeneration and sexual purity is an important movement in this day and age.”

