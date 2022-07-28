A touching story of a caring wife who donated her kidney to her husband has gone viral on the internet

The woman acknowledged that the process was not easy for her, but she had to do it for her hubby and her children

Thankfully, the surgery and the whole process were successful, and the man now lives happily with the family

A good wife, who cares about her husband's health, has donated one of her kidneys to him.

The man named Benjamin Mowa was diagnosed with severe kidney damage, and the only solution, according to the story, was a transplant.

The wife said it wasn't easy. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Solomon Kimani

It was worth it, says wife

According to the story narrated by the woman, the surgery was done in India, and she had to make the donation because of her husband and her kids.

She, however, acknowledged that it was a difficult thing to do, but she did it because it was worth it.

The woman said:

"It was not easy, but it was worth it. I reached a point where I started thinking that what if both of us died here in India, who will keep our three children! But I drew my strength in prayer and my favourite verse 1 John 3:16. I did it for him and the children!

"I thought this was the end of me seeing my husband Benjamin Mowa and at some point I visualized myself as a widow. I couldn't handle it so I decided to take the risk.

"I did it for the love I have for my family and also to fulfill my wedding vows, I thank God it all went successfully, please, help me thank God for saving us."

LinkedIn user react

Olu Ogunbode said:

"God bless you and your family, Madam. You have done well. The risk you took is not just a risk. It was the manifestation of your faith in God. All those who experienced the miraculous in the Bible were people who took the risk of their lives."

