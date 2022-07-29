A broken-hearted lady had no idea that she and her man were related despite them sharing the same surname

Twitter user @miss_wydra took to social media after finding out the news and asked for people’s advice

Some were thrown by the fact that she dated a man with the same name in the first place, while others claim the situation is fixable

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Isn’t it a golden rule in life to never be with someone who has the same surname as you? Well, one woman ignored that fact, and now she is sitting with a baby in her stomach from a man who is actually a relative.

Love knows no bounds, that’s for sure. However, when it comes to family members, that is definitely where a line should be drawn. Shame, the good sis claims she did not know though.

Twitter user @miss_wydra took a chance on dating a man with the same surname, and now she's in a major pickle. Image: Twitter / @miss_wydra

Source: UGC

Twitter user @miss_wydra took to social media in pure panic after finding out that the man is actually a relative. 13 years down the line and with a baby on the way, she got slapped with this information and does not know what to do with it.

“So me & my boyfriend share a surname. When we first met in 2009 I asked if we not related because I didn't want to date a relative, he refused being related to me in anyway.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

“13 years later with a baby on the way he tells me we are actually related.”

Social media users drop their advice in the comment section

While some were totally shocked that she even took a chance in the first place, others were pretty chilled and claimed she just needs to ask for forgiveness in a traditional ritual and all will be well. There were those too who shared similar stories.

Take a look at the tea that was spilt:

@nostalagichead said:

“I’m related to my wife, and we have 2 beautiful daughters, our parents are distant cousins and we did ask the elders before and they gave us their blessings…so ask for guidance.”

@GilbertMoela said:

“When I grew up I also did the same thing to my distant Cousin. She asked me if we are related I said no. We dated boom 7 months down she found out then said to me we are having our last motabaso then we stop everything. Now we are the best of cousins, inseparable.”

@SineNtombi_ said:

“When you meet someone with the same surname as you why is your initial instinct not assumption that you are related? Beyond assumption, why not pursue knowledge about his family and yours? I don’t know man; it just seems like you didn’t care from the onset. Sorry, all the best.”

@mbaleenhleee said:

“I don't know but am I the only one who was taught to not date anyone, who shares the same surname as you?”

@abby_twa2 said:

Ghanaian Twin Sisters Marry At The Same Wedding, Beautiful Videos

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that marriage ceremonies are always beautiful occasions that bring families together to celebrate the union of a couple.

But for one of the weddings which have happened in Ghana, it was a three-family affair instead of two.

It so happened because twin sisters decided to marry their fiances in a lovely wedding ceremony on the same day.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng