A little boy's innocent sentiment about girls, despite his young age, has given netizens some serious laughs

The kid was recorded confessing to his mother that he doesn't like girls because 'they are cheating'

His stunned mother, who shared the video, found it hilarious as she wondered who broke her son's heart

Despite his young age, a little boy already formed an opinion about girls and didn't shy away from communicating it to his mother.

The little kid told his mother that he doesn't like girls because they are cheating.

The kid said girls are cheats. Photo Credit: TikTok/@labikatane

The kid kept a straight face while sharing his sentiment with his mother, as seen in a video she shared on TikTok.

His mother wondered which girl must have broken her son's heart that informed such an opinion from him.

"Who broke my son's heart?," wording on the clip from her reads.

Mixed reactions trail the video

Queenly said:

"This is funny but at the same time don’t ignore the signsremove this from his mind at this age he’s too young."

user3931352206424 said:

"The earlier you know the uncaringly happier your mental state becomes. Young man I’m with you."

AG_DHIGTE said:

"This is early experience no need advice to make him stop being too loyal."

sirteekay17 said:

"Stay focused King Get your nursery/elementary school diploma, high school diploma, university degree, start a business, take care of mommy."

Lalina said:

"Lol thought he said teething.. I'm think, yep they do get grumpy when they are in the teething stage."

Little boy cries uncontrollably after mum said he's not her best friend

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a little boy had wept hard after being told by his mum that he is not her best friend.

In a video that was posted on Instagram by social media influencer Tunde Ednut, the boy was heartbroken and couldn't control his outburst of tears after his mum picked his dad over him.

The little kid has his mum as his best friend and he expected her to reciprocate by choosing him as her bestie, but she chose his dad over him.

When the mum realised that the little man has become emotional, she changed her mind and finally chose him as her best friend. The boy immediately stopped crying and wiped his tears.

