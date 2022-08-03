A Nigerian mother living with her family members in the UK has shared a video showing her son greeting her in a cultural way

The boy prostrated as it is expected in the Yoruba tradition before making his way into the house after school

Many TikTok users commended the mother for working hard to instill Yoruba culture in her family

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A Nigerian mother in the UK known as Hameerah Giwa-Razaq on TikTok has in a video shown the moment her son prostrated for her.

In the clip, the kid and his sibling returned from school and were rushing in with the mother holding the door open.

The son stayed prostrated until the mother told him to get up. Photo source: TikTok/@hameerahgiwar

Source: UGC

He showed great respect

Before the kid ran past his mother, he went down on all fours and greeted her in a way that reflected the Yoruba culture of respect.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

People thanked the mother for teaching her children the culture even while they are not in Nigeria.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered tens of comments with more than 300,000 views.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Empress said:

"saheed oya dobale,doable, if not ko si fufu fun e."

Pink panther said:

"God bless you for teaching him our culture."

Margaret Akpoyoware asked:

"What about the girl doesn’t she have to kneel to greet too?"

Amirahhhh replied:

"She does but we don’t know what happened before the video started."

Joan Bliss said:

"That's how it should be."

Oluwatoyin Akanle said:

"her smile is full of so much pride."

Adelabu Morenike756 said:

"Thanks sis for teaching them out culture."

Nurudeen Olajumoke J said:

"God bless you ma, for promoting our culture."

Nigerian lady abroad reunited with son

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady with the TikTok handle @cynthia_7434 shared an emotional video of how she reunited with her son after many years.

In the video, the mother revealed that she travelled to France in 2016 and since then has not seen her child.

She added that after she got her papers sorted abroad, she got him a flight ticket and a long time staying visa for him to live with her.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng