A Nigerian medical doctor, @don_pet has shared his throwback photos, juxtaposing them with a present photo in which he looks fresh

The photos have elicited massive reactions on Twitter as the tweet has blown up and seriously gone viral on the platform

Nigerians who have seen his tweet congratulated him on finding a better life where he is and say that money makes all the difference

The transformation in the life of a Nigerian man has set tongues wagging on Twitter after he shared some throwback photos.

The man who is a medical doctor did not only share his old photos, he put them together with a new one in which she looks very fresh and transformed.

The doctor says he has left trenches. Photo credit: @don_pet.

Money makes all the difference, Nigerians on Twitter say

A writeup that followed the photos he shared indicates that he has left the trenches to a better position.

He said if trenches was to be someone's name, he would likely be so called.

He wrote:

"If trenches was a person!! We don’t always look like what we have been through!"

He further said in the comment section:

"Ok, now that this tweet has blown, I have nothing to promote. I will repeat again, hard work pays, always go legit, dat route is tough but the surest. With hard work, determination and prayer, you will climb the ladder. If you know how I started, you will know u have a chance."

See his tweet below:

Twitter users react

@CaptainArinze said:

"Money is good. Money is the best skincare routine. Money brings out the real you. Money gives you confidence. Money gives you options."

@Eclipseconcepts commented:

"But why you come fine in the last slide…. If I were a girl, I could just come close by, and give you a warm huge. You don’t get it forget it."

@AbbeyCr7 said:

"Goodness me, God was patiently preparing you for greatness."

