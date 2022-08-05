A pretty little girl has been making rounds online over her jiggy attitude in class on her birthday

In a viral video, the little girl was seen walking majestically and acting overly excited as her classmates sang for her

Social media users have gushed over the video with most people complimenting the little girl over her wonderful display

A video has shown the exciting moment some pupils of a school celebrated their classmate on her birthday.

In a video, the pupils were spotted singing a birthday song for the celebrant who was all shades of excited.

She was spotted walking around the class in a grand style as her classmates showered her with love by singing for her.

Lady girl makes dramatic presentation on her birthday Photo Credit: @nkiruolumideojo

Source: UGC

At a point, she placed her hands on her waists and stretched her legs before falling to the floor in a very dramatic style.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The video was shared on Instagram by @nkiruolumideojo with the caption:

"They say if you love Fridays you don't love your job ..I don't agree..you can love both. Sharing this extra Friday energy from little Ms. Drama herself ."

Reactions as funny little girl falls to the floor on her birthday

The trending video has stirred hilarious reactions online as people applaud the little girl over her dramatic display.

Chizysmiles said:

"Oh my this was so me on Aug 3rd. Check she might just be an August baby because we are mightily dramatic ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Impactfulkemiwa stated:

"See swag ."

Nairawisesales reacted:

"I love her energy! ❤️."

Victoriajise reacted:

"This is so beautiful ."

Mirabellapaulcia commented:

"I love herr."

Gloriousruins2030 noted:

"Oh dear! So adorable. ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Charitynwaka remarked:

"Ohhh dear this is so sweet."

Chizor_forbes wrote:

"Love her!!! She even planned where to fall!!! ."

Fab_signature said:

"Just the perfect mood to start the weekend ."

Talk2solum added:

"That little is Solum and Solum is that little girl ."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng