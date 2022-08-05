A lady has stirred massive social media reactions after a video showed her gifting her boyfriend with a PS5

In the video which has now gone viral on various platforms, the young lady walked in with the play item unexpected

The young man was completely surprised as it was said that he had always wanted a PS5 for himself all along

A young man's wish to have his own PS5 has been fulfilled by his girlfriend who dotted on him recently.

The lady went far and wide for her man as she purchased a brand new PS5 for him and surprised him with it.

The man has always wanted a PS5. Photo credit: @musfasatundeednut.

Source: UGC

It is what he has always wanted

It was unexpected when she walked into the house with the sought-after play item and used it to make her man happy.

The man was shocked as he examined the precious gift and, at some point, sat and buried his face in his palms in shock.

Video elicits comments online

The video has gone viral and elicited various reactions from social media users. Some say it is hard to find a lady with such a golden heart.

But some women on Instagram who shared their thoughts on the video said they would do the same for their men if they had the means.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@obaksolo said:

"God dey do partial in sharing this Love oooo. Love is a beautiful thing. For all of you looking for love may you not mam Agbako ooo."

@wrldprincecharming commented:

"Some ladies just hissed and left the group chat."

@_ugez said:

"Mtchewww. Let’s focus on election pls."

@endylight1 commented:

"Na man when take care of us and still stay one place we go buy am for."

@mrs_bybah said:

"I can also do this if I have the means."

@badboysammyx reacted:

"Nigerian women left the chat and blocked the admin."

