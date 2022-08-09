A woman shared an amazing story on social media about her aunt who gave birth to two sets of twins just months after the other

The woman's unbelievable tale about her aunt's unexpected birth to two more kids within nine months left countless netizens in awe

Peeps who saw the story reacted by imagining how they would react if they were in the same situation as the twins' mother

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A woman floored netizens with an amazing story about her aunt's unexpected twin birth. The woman who shared the story got an avalanche of reactions from netizens.

A woman gave birth to a set of twins unexpectedly after her first set nine months before. Image: Getty Images / Westend61 /Marcus Chung

Source: UGC

Twitter user who shared the story @angella_phad said that her aunt and her husband ended up with four children in the space of nine months. People who heard the story could not imagine being in the same scenario.

Woman gets 2nd twins 9 months after giving birthday

Twitter user @angella_phad shared an amazing story on Twitter. Angela says her aunt went for a check-up and was told she was in labour with another set of twins. Netizens could only imagine how the couple reacted as people shared how they would respond to the news.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

@_BrXzzy commented:

There's absolutely no way!‍"

@Bodaiks commented:

"I hope this is a script from a telenovela or Zeeworld."

@MarogaKR commented:

"I would collapse"

@Prudence__ML commented:

"God, hear me out."

@__Siiya commented:

"That is an awesome surprise. I mean,wow. But awesome."

@_motlatso_ commented:

"Nka lla 40 days and 40 nights."

@mumseyselloane commented:

"Nka scream'a gore"

"A bit of mommy weight": Cassper's baby mama rumoured to be pregnant, SA reacts

Briefly News previously reported that Thobeka Majozi is rumoured to be pregnant. Cassper Nyovest's baby mama was congratulated by some of her followers on her timeline when she posted a stunning snap of herself.

Controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula also fuelled the rumour when he took to social media and claimed the rapper's girlfriend is allegedly carrying the businessman's second child.

Twitter user who shared the story @angella_phad said that her aunt and her husband ended up with four children in the space of nine months. People who heard the story could not imagine being in the same scenario.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly.co.za