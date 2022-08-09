Amani, a 27-year-old man, pulled a surprise on everyone in his family when he left his able wife for a disabled lady

The young man's decision angered his family who tagged him a crazy fellow, while his first wife thinks the lady bewitched him

Amani said it all started in 2015 when he began going to his neighbour's house to help out with manpower chores

A man from the Democratic Republic of Congo identified as Amani has dumped his beautiful wife for a disabled lady called Faraji.

Amani and Faraji were next-door neighbours but that wasn't why he left his marriage for the disabled 21-year-old.

Amani said his marriage with his first wife was stressful. Photo Credit: Afrimax English

In an interview with Afrimax English, the 27-year-old said his marriage to his first wife was stressful as they always had altercations and quarrels.

The continued problems in his marriage made him begin visiting his next-door neighbour where he helped out with manpower chores.

Amani said in the course of the visit, he noticed Faraji their daughter who is disabled and fell in love with her as she gave him peace.

What started as a friendship between Amani and the lady in 2015, grew into a relationship in that he had to dump his wife.

How Amani's family reacted to his decision

Amani said his family was shocked by his action and thought he was crazy. He said they didn't only not give their blessings but refused to support the marriage as they did to his first.

He added that his first wife thinks Faraji bewitched him, but it is not true. He said:

"When my family noticed that I have left my first wife for her, they were not at all happy.

"They were shocked and told me that I was crazy to even think of such a thing.

"I told them that though she is disabled, she is the one I love and want to be with.

"I tried to make them understand that she is also human and deserves to be loved. That was when I decided to stick by her side forever."

Though not properly married, Amani has two kids with Faraji and they live together.

Faraji desires to be helped with a sewing machine as she wants to make ends meet with it and assist her man in catering for the family.

Watch the video below:

Netizens reactions

Francisca Ramos said:

"Love is powerful Love is who you are not how you look or how you talk or how you can't see it doesn't matter if you love each other that's what matters love is powerful that is love that they have and I bless them always for happiness and for peace enjoy God bless your family always."

Zenda White said:

"I love what he said...what they hate her about is what he loves her for...very wise and real talk...may God bless them together and their children...love has no color are shape...everyone deserves to be happy..."

Selveta Hyatt said:

"Nothing beats the love of a man when a woman can make him happy and let him have peace of mind and felt love ❤️ when he is around her He will move hell and high water for a woman like that... Not se*x no matter how good it is!! I pray they get married and live happily ofter."

Evelyn Gomez said:

"What an amazing couple.. May Jesus rebuke all Negative attacks against them and Bless them with finances, wheelchair, Food, clothes , job and fulfill all their needs and desires Amen."

