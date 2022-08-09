A white lady was treated to an embarrassing public surprise by a stubborn monkey as she plied a route

The monkey accosted her and dragged her dress with a tight grip which made it difficult for the lady to shake it off her

As she tried to free her dress from its grasp, the monkey then went for a transparent bag she had on her and took an item from it

A video of a monkey embarrassing a lady in public has stirred mixed reactions on social media.

The mammal famed for its flirtatious and playful nature with humans was seen dragging the lady by the dress.

The monkey took the lady's bag. Photo Credit: TikTok/@monkeybesy

Source: UGC

In a short TikTok clip shared by @monkeybesy, the lady's attempts to rescue her poor dress from the monkey's grip were futile as it held unto it tightly.

While she was distracted with trying to free her dress, the monkey reached for a transparent bag she held in her arm with its other hand.

It successfully took it and fled the scene with an item found in it after dropping the bag on the ground.

The lady could only help but stare afterwards.

Watch the video below:

Netizens reactions

Momo said:

"Personally, I wouldn’t take this level of disrespect."

Hana Mkenya said:

"That can't happen in Africa that monkey could be dead by now."

Delia-Delvis said:

"The monkey means business he is not going anywhere until he gets what he wants ."

laya said:

"DONT worry, this criminal who is knowen as FAST FINGERS is wanted on 5 continents In TIME he will be locked up in JAIL."

Butjwana Seokoma said:

"We can't allow him to continue taking advantage of women ."

user9440267123162 Mbazulike said:

"If I beg like homeless, nobody will pay attention to me, so let me take what I want then you go with the rest. Simple!"

Source: Legit.ng