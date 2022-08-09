A man was so excited about the iPhone he was gifted that he had to make a video about it and post online

Many social media users were amazed that he was so happy by the gift at a time when many people do not celebrate little wins

The young man revealed that he will be able to make better videos with the new device he now has

A young man has got massive reactions online as he revealed that he when started making TikTok videos, people often made fun of him because of their poor quality.

The Nigerian man revealed that God answered his prayer through a good Samaritan who blessed him with a UK used iPhone.

The young man said that his iPhone was given to him by a stranger. Photo source: TikTok/@deemanmusic

Source: UGC

He was happy about it

He made a video of himself unboxing the device. Happily showing off the phone, he revealed that the gadget is his first phone ever.

Many people thronged his comment section to congratulate him as some hoped to get the same blessing.

Watch his video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 600 comments with thousands of likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

FASTNAIRA said:

"Congrats my guyy."

Greg Bradford said:

"Even those making jest of you don’t have this kind of iPhone to be honest."

segun_bright said:

'Congratulations."

Lulu babbyyy said:

"God when person go write him name for my book of record."

user6753061538126 said:

"Na just only iphone I see. I no understand any other thing."

user5827349007213 said:

"The next one will be a house."

Razbee said:

"Congrats mah bro more iPhone to achieve."

Source: Legit.ng