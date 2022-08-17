A video of a man attempting to propose but getting leg cramp and crumbling has many peeps suggestion he runs

Twitter user @MDNnewss shared the clip showing the man who got leg cramp but pushed through and proposed anyway

Many peeps are sure this was a sign from a higher power that the man should have taken more seriously

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Sometimes it is just the wrong place and the wrong time. An athlete decided to propose after finishing a race but it did not go as planned. The poor man cramped up and people feel it was a sign he should have taken.

Twitter user @MDNnewss shared the clip showing the man who got a leg cramp but pushed through and proposed anyway. Image: Twitter / @MDNnewss

Source: UGC

Many people believe that if something strange or unsettling happens when you are making a major decision that might not be the right one. Just like what happened to this man.

Twitter user @MDNnewss shared a clip showing a man trying to get down on one knew but crumbling as his leg went into spasm. Despite the clearly uncomfortable situation, the man continued with his proposal while his mates rubbed his legs.

“When the cramp hits at the wrong time ”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The people feel the man should have listened and aborted mission

To the netizens, this was a clear sign not to propose. Peeps made it known in the comment section that someone was trying to warn this man about something but he was not listening.

Take a look at what some had to say:

@Rohn017 said:

“Talk about ignoring all the signs.”

@ahombarume said:

“Ancestors are not having it.”

@FutureCJSA said:

“The universe is against…let me shuuush.”

@wandy_zul said:

Man in suit rolls himself on the ground as he proposes to his girlfriend

In related news, YEN.com.gh reported that a man has become the subject of social media debate after he was captured engaging his girlfriend in an unusual manner.

The yet-to-be-identified man in a Twitter post by @bruno_akampa created a scene in public as he was captured to have rolled on the ground.

While confusion ensued with the girlfriend trying to figure out why her man rolled on the ground, he hops on one knee with an engagement ring in hand.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly.co.za