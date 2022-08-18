A relationship coach identified as Precious Ubani has advised single ladies to stop dating their age mates

She said a 25-year-old lady dating a man of the same age is not serious about getting married as the guy has no plans for marriage at that age

Precious went on to give the age range single ladies should consider being in relationships with if they want to settle down quickly

Precious gave this advice in a TikTok video she made where she shared her thoughts on the right age bracket single ladies looking to settle down should date.

She advised ladies to stop dating their age mates. Photo Credit: TikTok/(@preciousubani_)

"You are 25 years old, your boyfriend is 25. You are 26 years old, your boyfriend is 26. At 26, tell me if that guy is thinking of marriage.?

Advising her fervent female followers on TikTok, she hinted that mingling with young men below the age of 30 is not advisable.

"But you want to get married and you are mingling with small small people."

Precious advised ladies to go for men that are ready to settle down instead of 'small small' boys.

She further stated that women who want to get married early should look out for men who are willing and ready to settle down.

She further gave an age range that is suitable for young women who are below the age of 30 years.

"As a 25-year-old lady, you should be dating guys that are 33, 35 and thereabout."

Watch the video below:

Her advice sparked a debate

akpulonusamuel said:

"So men at 25 no ready to get married abeg before you talk and post next time rethink am my younger brother married at age 20 and he married older abeg."

RONALDO JUNIOR said:

"My wife is older than me with 5yrs and we are happily married, and she was a single mother before I met. We have two children now."

Lisa-Luchi said:

"So sorry is your opinion...my husband is just a year older than me is not by age.,some 35/36 may not even be thinking of marriage."

Lightbearer said:

"I'm 43 & wify will be 43 on June 2nd, 2022 & we'll be 15years together 14th July, 2022 and we both have 3 children. So, your point exactly?"

thenovemberunion said:

"I married my age mate o we got married last year .. Any man that really wants to marry you will do irrespective of age."

