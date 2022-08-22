A video of a dad teaching his daughter how to respond to people wanting to touch her hair has been circulating online

In the clip, the man asks the child what to do in the given situation, and she responds that they shouldn’t touch her stunning afro

Her cute attitude won over many netizens, who flooded the viral tweet with tons of love and positivity

One father taught his baby girl how to set boundaries when it comes to her personal space, and cyber citizens are here for it!

Cyber citizens applauded a dad for teaching his baby girl boundaries at such a young age. Image: @DatOneHaitian/Twitter

Source: UGC

A video posted on Twitter by user @DatOneHaitian shows a little girl walking out the yard carrying a backpack and rocking her voluminous natural afro as her dad asks her what to do if someone wants to touch her hair.

Her adorable response is, “Uh don’t touch my hair”, to which her father responds, “Good job”.

According to Forbes, touching a black girl’s hair is invasive and micro-aggressive behaviour. The only thing more offensive is assuming that it’s okay to touch a person’s hair and proceeding to touch it without getting permission.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Many netizens responded to the tweet with adoring and positive messages for the young princess who knows to keep touchy-feely strangers in check!

Check out the video and some of the comments below:

@susanparish replied:

“There is NOTHING more important than teaching our daughters to be assertive and in control of their bodies. ❤️❤️❤️ #parenting #daughters.”

@FThumpkin said:

“I’m a grown woman and I sat in training and another grown woman came by and cupped my hair and said oooh so nice love it girl. I’ve always wondered what type of person just comes up and touches your hair. I found out.”

@heydomo94 wrote:

“I always wonder why even ask somebody that in the first place. Why do you need to feel it.”

@luvme_later commented:

“Yup. I love my baby afro but we only wear it out on weekends cause I don't want people playing in my baby's hair.”

@I_Symonee asked:

“Why is she the cutest thing I’ve ever seen!?”

@fezeka_stwayi reacted:

“Solange must be so proud ❤️.”

